BELOIT — The future voice of the Beloit Snappers will be chosen from a select group of finalists during a “dream job” competition next year, with registration to begin this summer, according to Visit Beloit.
The educational sports broadcast symposium will run from Jan. 7-9, 2022, and is centered on career assistance for those interested in sports broadcasting and media relations with multiple networking opportunities with professionals in the industry.
“We are extremely excited to produce and host this event that will create opportunities for aspiring broadcasters to start their careers, and we are overwhelmed by the interest and generosity of the amazing broadcasting professionals that are making this event possible,” said Visit Beloit Sales and Services Director Matthew Bosen. “The collaboration with our partners at Beloit College and the Beloit Snappers has also been integral in creating this event.”
Ten finalists will be chosen from a group of 200 applicants by a select judges panel of sports, communications and broadcasting professionals. The finalists will compete in a broadcasting competition during the symposium in front of all attendees and a panel of judges. All attendees will be eligible to submit a demo for the Dream Job Competition during the registration period. The top submissions will be selected for a live competition that will take place during the final day of the symposium.
“The City of Beloit and the Beloit College Powerhouse will serve as the perfect backdrop for launching the sports broadcasting careers of the attendees and we look forward to welcoming them all to this marquee event,” Visit Beloit Executive Director Celestino Ruffini said. “After postponing the event to maximize the experience of the attendees and to better ensure the safety of all involved, we are extremely excited to welcome everyone to Beloit.”
Registration for the event will be $285 and will re-open on July 1, 2021. An early-bird discount will be available through July 15 by signing up at VisitBeloit.com/Symposium. Registration will be open through August 31— with early registration strongly recommended.
All attendees will be eligible for the Dream Job Competition to win a paid broadcasting position with the Beloit Snappers of Minor League Baseball for the 2022 season.
Programming will kick off on Friday, January 7 with a welcome reception. Education will get under way with a full day of breakout sessions, keynote speeches, and networking opportunities on Saturday, January 8. The final day of the event on Sunday, January 9 will be focused on a live job competition to win the paid broadcasting position. Following the competition, there will be a job fair for positions with sports teams and associated businesses.
Joe Davis, a Beloit College alumnus, showed his enthusiasm for the event.
“When I first heard the idea of this event, my mind immediately went back to when I was just starting out in this industry, and how much an experience like this would've excited me,” Davis said. “As the details have been fleshed out and the different panelists and speakers have been selected, I'm so pumped to be a part of it. And it's a pretty special thing for me personally—Beloit, the town with the college that everyone told me had nothing to do with broadcasting, now is going to play an important role in some budding broadcasting careers.”
Further details about the competition parameters will be announced in the future.
The competition comes as the Snappers, who are now under the Miami Marlins organization as the high-A affiliate, prepare to occupy a new, state-of-the-art downtown stadium. ABC Supply Stadium is expected to be open in the fall.