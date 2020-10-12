One might say the couple that teaches together...
But much more drew Tom and Linda Hutson together after a blind date.
The couple not only worked in education during their working years, they also raised two children together and have been volunteering as a team for years.
Tom retired after teaching math for 35 years in the Shirland School District. Linda taught pre-school for deaf children as well as teaching at the former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School, the Open Bible Academy and Rock County Christian Elementary School (RCCS). She retired as the principal of the RCCS.
But the Hutsons involvement with RCCS did not end there.
Both educators also mentored students and they helped promote community relations for the school.
“We would go out and talk to the community about the school,” they said.
The present head of the school, Principal Barb Waldner, said: “We love our Tom and Linda.”
Waldner said the Hutsons have helped out with a variety of projects such as pie day, an annual fundraising event, and more. Linda also has served on the Community Relations Committee and the Academic Excellence Committee.
Linda also previously would frequently stop at the Fair Oaks Nursing Home and visit with a woman who lived there.
“We’d talk about baseball and go for rides, look at the trees and get ice cream,” Linda said of the elderly woman, who has since died.
Many of the duties the couple have taken on happened because of Linda’s membership with the former Zonta Club of Beloit, a women’s advocacy organization. Linda volunteered to help out with the annual Tribute to Women for Zonta, helping with nominations and more. Tom also got involved and helped out.
On a recent weekday, the Hutsons arrived at Beloit Meals-on-Wheels (MOW) to pick up the lunch meals they would be delivering that day. Linda first started delivering for MOW with the Zonta Club. She and Tom have now been delivering meals together for several years.
“We feel good about it. You get to know people and learn how they are,” Linda said.
Their continued commitment has not gone unnoticed.
“Tom and Linda Hutson have been volunteering for Meals on Wheels for over six years,” said Ellen Wiegand, MOW Executive Director.
“Not only do they deliver hot meals and warm smiles, but they are truly generous with their time. They go beyond the call of duty by delivering three times a month, and are also willing to sub and drive in extreme weather.”
“We appreciate all their energy and passion they have given to our worthy cause,” Wiegand said.
At the Beloit Domestic Violence Survivor Center, the couple volunteers to mow the lawn, they said. They also take food there sometimes for clients.
The Hutsons also are very involved with Central Christian Church where they are members.
Once again putting their teaching skills to use, one area they became leaders in were men’s and women’s Bible study groups.
About 10 years ago, they also became leaders with a program at the church developed to help guide people with spiritual growth. They conducted the class with former pastor, Joel Otto.
The couple also were part of church teams that helped out with baptisms, communion and offerings during worship.
Otto, who is now a Financial Associate for Thrivent, praised the Hutsons for their involvement with the church and their many volunteer activities.
“Tom and Linda have been wonderful volunteers with Central Christian Church and in the Stateline area as well,” Otto said.
“One of the things that has always been obvious is their genuine love and care for the people they are serving. That care for others definitely makes a huge difference and sets them apart as excellent volunteers in our community,” he said.
And there is more that makes them the go-to couple.
“They have also been consistent and reliable, something else that definitely sets them apart as volunteers,” Otto said..
For their continued commitment and service to the community, Tom and Linda Hutson have been named the Volunteers of the Month for October.