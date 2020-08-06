JANESVILLE - Four Hunter Safety Education Courses will be offered in September at the Rock County Fairgrounds, 1301 Craig Ave.
Each course, offered through the DNR and the Rock County Sheriff's Office, will be offered from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Dates for the four courses are Sept. 12, 13, 26 and 27.
All course participants must be at least 12 years old or they must be 12 years old around the time of the completion of the course.
The courses will be held outside at the fairgrounds to allow for social distancing in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The course fee is $10 per person.
For more information, call Sgt. Chris Krahn at 608-757-7932.