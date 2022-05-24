Lilly Utzig and Max Morris make a few new friends at Woofstock at Telfer Park in Beloit in this photo from 2019. The event, which will be held on June 11 this year, is a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin and features music and food.
BELOIT – The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin will hold its second annual Woofstock music festival fundraiser at Beloit's Telfer Park on June 11.
The event is being held one day after the Humane Society will be moved in and operational at its new 16,500-square-foot facility on County Road G in the Town of Rock.
Faith Stephens, public relations and community outreach coordinator for the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin said the staff and shelter pets will all be moved in to the new facility on June 10 and it is events such as Woofstock, as well as corporate sponsors, that have made the facility a reality.
"We have a lot to move and we are packing up things every day," Stephens said.
She added volunteers from Amazon have been helping to move items to the new facility a few days a week.
Woofstock has been on hold for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers are excited to bring back the family-friendly and dog-friendly event.
Woofstock will feature live music, food trucks, local vendors, family activities and a beer garden from 2 - 10 p.m.
Local musicians will perform live throughout the event, including a Puppy Party (dance party) with Rockline DJs from 2 - 3:30 p.m.; Crown and Truth from 3:30 - 5 p.m., Playback from 5:30 - 7 p.m., and Gary the Band from 7:30 - 9 p.m.
A variety of food trucks will be on site including Eat at Joe's Hibachi, Barkley's Cheese Curds and Haack's Concessions. Gray's Brewing Company will offer a selection of local brews in the beer garden and Timber Hill Winery will have wine slushies for sale. A wide variety of vendors and family activities also will be available including caricatures by Swedlund Studios and a doggy obstacle course from The Thinking K9. There also will be ax throwing at the event, Stephens said.
Admission prices are $15 for adults in advance and $20 the day of the event. Kids 6-12 are $5, and kids 5 and under are free. Dog admission is also free. Tickets can be purchased online at petsgohome.org/events/woofstock or at the event. Woofstock T-shirts and dog bandanas are also available for preorder on our website.
Well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome and encouraged. A signed dog waiver is required to enter the event and can be completed in advance at petsgohome.org or it will be provided at the park entrance.