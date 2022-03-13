JANESVILLE—The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is on pace to complete its new shelter between Janesville and Beloit on County Road G by the end of March.
However, it remains uncertain if they will be able to move into the new shelter right away.
“Unfortunately, we are still uncertain when our new kennels and cages are going to show up,” said Jim McMullen, executive director of the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. “The kennels we can take aren’t enough to run an entire humane society. Right now, we are going to have to stay here, even though the new building will be done, until our cages show up.”
According to McMullen, it could be as late as June when the kennels arrive and the staff can properly move to the new shelter. The Humane Society currently is at 222 S. Arch St., Janesville.
Once the Humane Society is able to move to the new location, they will be able to support and take care of animals more efficiently.
“At the new facility we have 44 acres,” McMullen said. “Not only do we have more kennels and kennel rooms, but each kennel has an indoor/outdoor component and a play yard.”
Not only does this benefit the animals, but it will keep the staff safe as well.
“If we have a dog brought in for a bite quarantine, our staff can remain safe with our dogs still getting outdoors,” McMullen said.
The new facility will have five meet-and-greet social rooms, an upgrade from their current shelter that has three. In addition, the new shelter will have two exam rooms where dogs can be immediately examined.
“In our current building, there is no room for our exams and procedures,” McMullen said. “We have a surgery truck parked in the back.”
McMullen says the staff is crammed in their current shelter and needs the new shelter as soon as possible. The new facility is 16,500 square feet, a large upgrade from their current 9,500-square-foot facility.
The new facility allows for multiple surgeries to be provided at the same time. The staff will have the ability to provide ultrasounds. Other features included in the new shelter are a dog recovery room, a cat recovery room, an ICU unit, a multipurpose room and a community room.
“Our community room will provide for us to do onsite vaccination and grooming,” McMullen said. “We will hold group events to engage the community with the humane society.”
The estimated $4.5 million project is almost entirely privately funded. The Rock County Board of Directions gave $100,000 towards the project.
“One final donor that verbally committed will be the icing on the cake that will allow us to robustly complete the final project,” said McMullen. “None of the money came from taxpayers.”
The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is working towards being a destination site for school districts. They are already communicating with Blackhawk Technical College about a tech program for students interested in vet tech and veterinarians.
“We are beyond excited to move into our new facility,” McMullen said. “We’ve had our staff go out and tour the property. I think it’s going to be a breath of fresh air. It will inspire and energize all of our staff to work hard and serve our mission. All the residents and pets in our municipalities will be served in a better way.”
The humane society has many events planned once they transition to their new space, including counseling sessions for people who lost a pet. For March, they have March Kitten Madness, when people can donate $10 per bracket. The winner will receive 25% of the money raised and the rest will go towards the kitten foster program. Brackets must be returned by March 17. Visit www.petsgohome.org/ to find more information about upcoming events and resources from the humane society.