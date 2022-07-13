JANESVILLE— The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is offering reduced adoption fees for most dogs and cats until July 18.
The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, at 4700 S County Trunk G, is promoting its Empty the Shelter event in an effort to find forever homes for pets.
The humane society is reducing adoption fees to $50 for most dogs that are 6 months and older. The reduced fee applies to adult cats as well.
Dogs 6 months and older adoption costs are normally around $200 and adult cats are priced around $65, according to the humane society’s website.
With this deal someone could save $150 off an adult dog of their choice.
“Kittens and younger dogs will be priced normally for adoption,” said Ann Peterson, Fundraising Coordinator at Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.
Kittens are usually priced around $115 and a puppy is estimated around $300, according to the shelter’s website.
For no additional fees, every pet adopted will be up to date on vaccinations. They also will be neutered or spayed, microchipped, and free of worms and ticks, Peterson said.
“There is a licensing fee for the City of Janesville which is an additional $25 to the promotional price,” Peterson added.
This event is made possible by the BISSELL Pet Foundation. BISSELL granted the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin a grant for this quarter to provide the discounts, according to Peterson.
“Empty the Shelters is held quarterly in the spring, summer, fall and winter,” said Brittany Schlacter, BISSELL Marketing and Public Relations Specialist. “BISSELL Pet Foundation also hosts emergency events with certain shelters or in specific regions to provide added support for natural disasters, shelter overcrowding, hoarding and neglect cases, etc.”
BISSELL Pet Foundation has more than 5,600 partner organizations throughout the country, Schlacter noted.
“Empty the Shelters is an invite-only event, which means we were proud to invite this incredible shelter,” Schlacter said. “We are thrilled to be able to partner with the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.”
“Empty the Shelters is made possible through support of our incredible donors,” Schlacter said. “100% of contributions made to BISSELL Pet Foundation go directly to help pets in need.”
To donate specific to the Empty the Shelters program, gifts can be made to the Empty the Shelters Fund at www.bissellpetfoundation.org/donate-to-empty-the-shelters/.
Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin has an up-to-date list of the cats, dogs and pets they have available.
The list of cats can be found at www.petsgohome.org/adopt/cats and a full list of dogs can be found at www.petsgohome.org/adopt/dogs.
“Empty the Shelter helps pets find their forever home with families that might not have been able to afford the adoption fees,” Peterson noted. “In addition to this event, we offer a free Pet Pantry all year long that includes extra food and cat litter for families that need it.”
The supplies are available through donations by outside organizations like Amazon, according to Peterson.