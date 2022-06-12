BELOIT—It was an especially busy day Saturday for the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. The agency was hosting its largest fundraising event of the year—Woofstock—at Telfer Park and it celebrated its first day of operation at its new shelter facility in the Town of Rock.
Faith Stephens, community outreach coordinator for the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, said the move from its old facility at 222 S. Arch St. in Janesville to the new facility on County Road G between Beloit and Janesville now is complete.
“Today is our first day of operation at the new facility,” Stephens said.
At Telfer Park, guests were enjoying live music, food, games and some brought their dogs to enjoy the day as well. Stephens said Woofstock is the largest fundraiser of the year for the humane society. Funds raised at the event help fund the care for the animals at the shelter, including some surgery, medical care and upkeep. Other fundraisers for the humane society include Mutts and Martinis and the annual Dog Walk, which has been held in Riverside Park in Beloit, but now it can be held at the new shelter facility.
“We have four miles of walking trails and we have over 40 acres of land,” Stephens said.
The new facility offers about 16,500 square feet of space, while the Janesville shelter offered about 9,000 square feet of space. The estimated cost of the shelter is around $4.5 million.
The guests at Woofstock, both four-legged and two-legged, were enjoying the day in the park. Chelsea Burns had brought her pup, Hugo, to Woofstock. Burns said Hugo was taken to the humane society to be neutered, and for some eye surgery. She felt it was only right to support the humane society at the fundraising event.
She said Hugo didn’t always look as happy and healthy as he did on Saturday. He was a rescue when she first took him into her home.
“He was about 12 pounds lighter when I first got him,” Burns said.
Barb Arms was also ushering her rescue, Gideon, around the Woofstock grounds. She got Gideon through the Above and Beyond English Setter Rescue group.
“He is from Greece,” she said of Gideon. “He was on the streets for a few years.”
She said Gideon is a well behaved dog, but a little shy due to his rough background.
Woofstock also included an artist who was drawing caricatures of those attending the event, an ax throwing booth, a dog obstacle course, and information booths featuring other pet related agencies.
Christin Schubert and Peggy Race were at the Bailing Out Benji booth. Their agency tries to educate the public about puppy mills and they have urged cities pass ordinances that prohibit the selling of puppies in pet stores.
“Beloit passed an ordinance in April,” Schubert said.
Similar ordinances also were passed in Appleton, Wauwatosa, Fort Atkinson and Whitewater, Schubert said. They now ark lobbying officials in Waukesha to pass an ordinance.
Stephens said she was grateful for everyone who showed up to support the humane society at Woofstock. She also was grateful for the volunteers and others who helped in the move to the new facility on County Road G.
She pointed out workers from the Amazon distribution center in Beloit helped with the move over several days. She said all at the humane society thank everyone for their support and they look forward to settling into the new facility.