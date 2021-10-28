JANESVILLE—The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin has an exciting Halloween event planned which includes furry friends and an upcoming fundraiser to promote senior pet adoption, according to Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin Director of Development and Fundraising Kaitie Swedlund.
The Lick-or-Treat event will be held Saturday, Oct. 30 from noon—3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Humane Society at 222 S. Arch St. Janesville.
“Lick or Treat is now our annual trunk-or-treat style trick-or-treating event. It’s a trunk-or-treat or treat-and-trunk trick-or-treating event,” Swedlund said.
Cars will be lined up in the parking lot passing out candy for humans and treats for doggies. There may be a canine or kitty-themed trunk in attendance.
“Four and two legged family members are invited,” Swedlund said. “You don’t have to wear a costume, but costumes are encouraged.”
Swedlund said Lick-or-Treat was held last year for the first time, and it was a big success.
“Lots of volunteers and community members are coming to decorate their trunks. We did this event for the first time last Halloween. We had to bring it back, and I think it will be a staple and annual event for us,” she said.
Lick-or-treat will offer human candy, dog treats, dog toys and a little bit of everything for everybody.
“We will also have a bake sale with tons of different goodies and will have raffle baskets people can enter to win,” Swedlund said.
Swedlund also announced an exciting fundraising effort to promote senior pet adoption, the Asher and Sam Project. The project is a collaborative effort between Dairyland Bakery, the Society and Kim Hayward Real Estate.
Asher M. Bondehagen Meskan, 12, son of Megan and Matt Meskan, came up with the idea of the project.
Asher and his family adopted Sam the cat last year, an aging feline with lots of love to give.
“He was a senior cat who didn’t have a great start to his life. They loved and adored him. They found out Sam had cancer and was terminal, and their time was cut short,” Swedlund said. “Through that experience and connection Asher made with Sam, Asher wanted to promote senior pet adoption and share about how wonderful it is to comfort a senior pet and give the senior pet a home.”
Because senior pets can sometimes require more veterinary care, Asher wanted to do a fundraiser to help the Society assist those who wish to adopt senior pets offset some of the associated expenses.
To raise funds Dairyland Bakery has given the Society exclusive rights to its cheesecake bites to sell and will donate a portion of the sales to the fundraiser.
People can order them on the Society website at https://www.petsgohome.org and the Society will schedule a time for pickup.
Swedlund said the tasty cheesecake bites would make a great stocking stuffer or employee gift.
“Who doesn’t love some cheesecake bites?”
Swedlund said pets are considered seniors at about 7 years of age when they start hitting some age markers. However, they offer many benefits.
“They are usually more relaxed and seasoned. They know the lay of land and are a little more stable and laid back,” she said.