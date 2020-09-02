JANESVILLE—Jim McMullen won’t be petless for much longer.
The new Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin (HSSW) Executive Director Jim McMullen hopes to adopt a furry friend soon and bring his skills in leadership, fundraising and marketing to the organization.
The former Development Director of KANDU Industries for more than 20 years has lots of experience with events, grants and creation of a donor base. He was instrumental in facilitating a large property donation and is involved in multiple community organizations, including teaching through Junior Achievement for 10 years.
“Jim’s passion for Rock County’s nonprofit community, combined with his can-do attitude and proven track record in leadership and fundraising, make Jim the perfect person to propel us into the next chapter at HSSW. Jim inspires and motivates all who come in contact with him and he undoubtedly will bring the right leadership and structure to the shelter,” Board President Sandy Bennett said in a news release.
“I’ve always aligned myself to the more vulnerable populations. To me this is a good fit,” McMullen said in an interview Wednesday.
McMullen’s first day in his new job will be Sept. 8. He fills the position left vacant by former executive director Michael McManus.
McMullen said he hopes to work with staff to move the organization forward while embracing its values.
He is taking the helm as the humane society raises funds for a new facility to be located on 40-plus acres at Prairie Avenue in the Town of Rock.
“I am very excited about the new location between Beloit and Janesville,” McMullen said.
McMullen said he sees Beloit and Janesville as well as the outlying areas as one community.
“It’s an excellent move and helps show we are not a Janesville organization. We are much broader,” he said.
McMullen said the society’s volunteers will be coming back next week after things had slowed down due to COVID-19, and the low-cost vaccination clinics will be operating again.
McMullen has lived in Janesville since 1985. Over the years he’s had dogs, cats, birds and gerbils. He had at least a dog most of his life until two years ago his two sister dogs—Cairn Terriers named Lucy and Sandy—passed away.
He has not gotten any new pets yet and is waiting to see what might be adoptable.
McMullen is committed to not only providing a fresh start to homeless pets within Rock County, but also assisting families in keeping their pets when they come upon hard times. The society most recently started a pet pantry at ECHO.
To learn more about the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, please visit www.petsgohome.org.