JANESVILLE – The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is asking area residents to share their artistic talents and their love of animals in a new fundraising effort.
Residents are asked to submit artwork through Feb. 15 with winning submissions to be printed on tote bags, that will be sold in April at the Humane Society and at Raven's Wish Gallery, 101 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville.
The art contest is being held in recognition of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month and is sponsored by Raven's Wish Gallery.
Submitted designs will be featured in an album on Facebook and the photo with the most likes wins. Voting will be open from Feb. 20 through March 4. The winning design’s artist also will receive a free tote bag filled with goodies, a $50 Raven’s Wish gift card, Facebook fame, and an “about the artist” photo and biography displayed in HSSW's retail area. The second place winner will receive a canvas print of their artwork, a $30 Raven’s Wish gift card and recognition on HSSW’s Facebook page. The artist winning third place will earn a $20 Raven’s Wish gift card and a $10 retail coupon for HSSW, along with recognition on the shelter’s Facebook page.
All ages can participate and each entry will cost $5. Artwork can be black-and-white or up to six colors, with a maximum size of 12-by-12 inches. In honor of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month, artists are encouraged to consider messages of kindness, compassion, and safety for animals. All proceeds will benefit pets going home.