Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin
Photo provided

JANESVILLE – The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is asking area residents to share their artistic talents and their love of animals in a new fundraising effort.

Residents are asked to submit artwork through Feb. 15 with winning submissions to be printed on tote bags, that will be sold in April at the Humane Society and at Raven's Wish Gallery, 101 W. Milwaukee St., Janesville.