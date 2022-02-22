Watch out world. This woman over 40 is on the move and the paranormal may be near.
Former Beloit resident Charise M. Studesville has released her newest work, “The Perks of Being A Hoodoo Rose,” as part of the paranormal women’s fiction collection “Aged To Perfection.”
“I see myself and my journey as an artist, writer, and filmmaker, as proof that women over 40 are not obsolete. We are wiser, more focused, practiced, seasoned, and smarter than ever before. And this genre of paranormal women’s fiction celebrates that. It felt like a perfect fit for what I believe to be true, no matter what messages to the contrary that society has too often held. We are far from obsolete,” Studesville said.
The anthology, brought together by Mandy M. Roth and Michelle M. Pillow, is a diverse collection with women over 40 as the heroine of each story. Studesville explained how paranormal women’s fiction is an emerging genre featuring more seasoned heroines accompanied by the powers they seem to wield and attract.
“There can be romance, or not, any kind of magic, vampires, werewolves, shape shifters or plain ol’ magic,” she said.
Studeville’s work, “The Perks of Being A Hoodoo Rose,” is a novelette within a massive collection, “Aged To Perfection.”
“It’s about two sisters who have to come together to use their family lineage of being Hoodoo practitioners to break a hex placed on the family years ago,” Studesville said.
While Voodoo is a religion, Hoodoo was practiced in the southern United States during slavery as medicine women worked with roots, spells and what they had when there was almost no access to medical care.
“Within communities they would have this practice that kept people alive and healthy using what was around them in nature,” she said. “It’s a really interesting practice and cultural phenomenon. Many people don’t even realize they have that world in their family lineage.”
Studesville’s writing talents are only the tip of her rich life and adventuresome and creative career pursuits.
She was 9 when she got her first job as a professional dancer as the only child in an adult dance corps. She fondly recalled dancing as part of a Middle Eastern dance troupe for the Turkish Student Association in Madison.
Studesville’s ties to Beloit harken back to the late 1980s when her parents moved to the city as her father had a job at Wisconsin Power & Light. Studesville had graduated high school early in Madison, and joined her family in Beloit where she was crowned Miss Teen Beloit.
She used modeling gigs to help pay her way through college, along with simultaneous internships, including working as an Assembly page in the Wisconsin State Legislature, being part of a local TV talk show and serving as an intern for a Senator on Capitol Hill.
Studeville fondly recalled her lessons learned in Beloit. During a year off between college graduation and law school she got a part-time grant writing job at Blackhawk Technical College.
“It was the first time someone had paid me to write. They gave me a shot. Even though it was a different type of writing, it was a confidence booster. Someone had faith in me that I could do that,” she said.
With her confidence in place, she headed on to creative writing and other pursuits around the county.
After grad school she ran her own company, Cultureprints, consulting with schools and corporations on issues of cross-cultural sensitivity.
She began her six-month weekly commute between Chicago and Los Angeles, working at Martin Chase during production of Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 and The Cheetah Girls: One World.
In 2008, Studesville attended the USC/Warner Brothers Directing & Producing Summer Program at the University of Southern California, and finished up the summer by directing her first independent and award-winning film, The Hands.
In 2010, she directed and produced a feature documentary on the organization Common Threads, and the impact of “food deserts” on the health and welfare of inner-city children. She is the author of the upcoming mixed-media memoir, TRUTH And The Eye Of The Beholder, and is the Creator of a TV series in development with her co-creator Amber Marie Bollinger. In addition, she is the founder of Hollywood Chick Mafia.
Studesville is also an avid artist, focusing on mixed-media canvases and leathers.
She also has her first children’s book series in the works, and will soon introduce “Ebonylocks” to the world. Additionally, her collection of street wear and home textiles is gaining a loyal following and can be experienced via her store CharisMa Designs.