BELOIT—Nearly a year after the City of Beloit was notified it would receive a sizeable amount of federal pandemic aid, the city has yet to decide how it will spend the one-time funding as officials continue to stress the need for transparency with the public.
Beloit was allocated $15.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars. All federal assistance funds must be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026, per federal regulations.
When asked on Friday for an update on pandemic funding, Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard confirmed city staff would start identifying spending priorities in collaboration with the Beloit City Council with the council having to approve any funding allotments prior to projects or initiatives getting underway.
“We anticipate starting to identify priorities in collaboration with the Beloit City Council in mid-2022,” Millard said. “We will provide ample opportunities for public participation as it relates to potential projects and expenditures.”
The city held its first public meeting on pandemic funding in September of last year with organizations and residents advising councilors and staff on just how the funding should be spent.
Key themes that arose during the meeting included the need to find projects that would have lasting impacts on the city, rather than one-off things that wouldn’t create improvements for years to come.
At the meeting, city officials outlined how they would make recommendations to the council and gave various examples of what projects the funds could be used for with many centering on infrastructure replacements.