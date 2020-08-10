I sometimes wonder how old I really am. A German philosopher once said we are thrown into the world, don’t get a vote on who our parents will be and cannot read our own obituary. That about sums it up. Life is weird.
But my life has been especially strange, since I am old enough to recall when there was no air conditioning. Even worse, I grew up in Texas. We spelled “sweat” T-E-X-A-S.
This is not to say that we Texans did not have some recourse. In the summer we could sit in the backyard until midnight. We could watch the local church social a few blocks away and drool with envy as the Baptists made homemade ice cream. Then, at midnight, we dared to re-enter the house. By then it had cooled from about 90 degrees to about 85.6 degrees F.
It was great sleeping weather ... for Texans.
There were also buzz fans, but unlike today’s safe models, into which it’s almost impossible to stick your fingers, the buzz fans of my childhood had widely spaced levers. Thus we kids were told, about eighteen times a day, not to get our digits within six feet of a buzz fan.
Living in the Texas summer without air conditioning was dangerous.
But then my parents built a brand-new house and included what they called “an attic fan.” This was a mighty jet engine of a fan installed at the top of the house in a closet. There was a silver switch. If you pulled the switch up, the fan would suck hot air out. If you turned the switch down, it would blow air into the house.
This was considered, in the days before AC, to be the height of cooling technology. How well did it work? Not very well. You would never pull the switch down because who wants to blow hot summer air into the house. It was much better if you pushed the switch up, because it was a mighty machine and would suck hot air out.
But there was a catch. When hot air goes out, there is a vacuum, and something must replace it, since it is well known that nature hates a vacuum. If what replaced the hot air in the house was just more hot air coming in from the outside, the attic fan defeated its purpose.
So the attic fan was great if the outside temps were below about seventy-five. Otherwise, why bother?
In other words, it worked all right in May and September.
Life before AC was cruel indeed. But, oh, there was another option besides the dangerous buzz fan and helpless attic fan.
This was the water fan.
Like an AC unit, you could install these in the window. At the back of the thing was a hose. You attached the hose to your outdoor water faucet and turned it on low. This meant that water was fed into the back of the window fan. The hose ended at a pile of straw-yes, straw-piled up at the back of the device.
You then turned on the fan itself. It was fed by water droplets ensconced in the straw. This was supposed to make the air cooler. I always thought it just made the air more tropical and humid.
The water fan, too, worked quite poorly. But if you “sat in front of it,” as the elderly used to say, it was better than dying of the heat. In other words, the water fan worked fine as long as you didn’t want to leave your chair. If you did, you were out of luck.
I grew up in a small town, but all my aunts and uncles lived in Houston. One day, when we were visiting my aunt, we put an AC unit in her kitchen window. This was my first experience with the real thing. We all sat in the kitchen and talked. Eleven p.m. turned to midnight and then to the wee morning hours. No one wanted to leave the kitchen. A feverish bed awaited us. Nobody wanted to leave Paradise.
When we finally went to our hot bedrooms, it was like being kicked out of the Garden of Eden.
AC made TX, by which I mean that the advent of air conditioning made the American South livable year round. There was a great migration to new opportunities in places like Texas and Georgia and North Carolina. This led to the political and economic power of the Sun Belt.
It is now summer in the North. My spouse and I have our annual arguments about whether or not to turn on the AC. If it gets to 90 she’s all for it. Me, as a Hardy Texan, I say there’s little point unless it gets to 100 F outside. I prefer to just sit under the buzz fan.
It’s a lot cheaper that way. Meanwhile, I’m always looking for an old water fan on E-Bay. You know: just as a collector’s item.