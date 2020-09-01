BELOIT - A house was struck by gunfire in the 700 block of 10th Street on Sunday.
Beloit police officers found spent bullet casings in the roadway near the scene.
The shots were fired at about 12:45 a.m. and video surveillance showed a dark colored Dodge Charger driving northbound on 10th Street. The video also seemed to show gun muzzle flashes on the passenger side of the vehicle.
Anyone with information about this crime or any crime is urged to call the Greater Beloit Area Crimestoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips can be submitted online at gbacrimestoppers.com or directly at www.p3tips.com/482.