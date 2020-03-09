MACHESNEY PARK - Harlem-Roscoe fire crews were busy over the weekend with multiple fires reported in the area.
At 4:34 p.m. on Sunday, several departments responded to a house fire in the 7000 block of Mullenshire Way in Machesney Park and found a garage fully engulfed in flames. Three occupants of the home escaped from the home unharmed, but the home was declared a total loss.
Due to high winds, the fire spread to a home next door that caused over $25,000 in damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation but there is no evidence to believe it was deliberately ignited, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.
Fire crews were called back to the home at around 4 a.m. Monday for a report that the fire had reignited.
Less than two hours after the Mullenshire Way fire, another house fire was reported on Dutch Elm Court for two garages on fire that had spread to both homes, the fire department said. One home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and a resident in the other home was able to get out uninjured.
Harlem-Roscoe Chief Don Shoevlin said a firefighter was treated for minor smoke inhalation injuries.
Both fires remain under investigation.
Shoevlin said he did not have the number of departments that responded to both mutual aid alarms as of press time Tuesday.
