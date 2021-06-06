MILTON — Authorities say a house fire was extinguished without any human injuries Saturday in rural Rock County.
On Saturday morning, Rock County Sheriff's deputies and firefighters responded to a house fire in the 4000 block of E M H Townline Road outside of Milton.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
When first responders arrived on scene, authorities said flames were visible within the residence. No one was home at the time of the fire. The fire was extinguished before the residence could be fully engulfed.
Authorities said after a preliminary investigation, they determined the homeowner had been doing plumbing work earlier in the day. Authorities believe the plumbing work had accidentally ignited the fire when the homeowner was away.
No foul play is suspected, although the fire remains under investigation by the Milton Fire Department and Rock County Sheriff's Office.