MILTON—A house fire that occurred Saturday is believed to have started after a resident was doing plumbing work in the home and accidentally started a fire.
The Milton Fire Department and Rock County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatch to a house fire in the 4000 block of E M H Townline Road. Flames were visible within the residence when crews arrived. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the fire. The fire was extinguished before the residence was fully engulfed.
No foul play is suspected, but the fire is still under investigation. The investigation is being handled by the Milton Fire Department with the assistance of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.