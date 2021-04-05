BELOIT — No injuries were reported following a house fire on Easter Sunday in the 600 block of McKinley Avenue, according to the Beloit Fire Department.
Units responded to the fire at around 4:55 p.m. and flames were up to the second floor and roof of the home. In addition to the damage sustained at the house, three garages, a neighboring house, a shed and a fence were damaged from the fire, the department said.
The residents of the home were displaced following the significant damages from the blaze.
A damage estimate is not yet available and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Fire departments from Harlem-Roscoe, South Beloit and Town of Beloit assisted at the scene and Broadhead and Town of Turtle for backfilling stations during the response.