SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit City Council approved Monday an ordinance that would create a committee and process for awarding Hotel/Motel tax funds.
The ordinance calls for the creation of a review committee to consider requests from groups, organizations or other entities for Hotel/Motel tax funds. Under Illinois law, hotel/motel tax funds generally are used to promote tourism and events that promote visitors to the community to stay overnight.
In the past, clubs and organizations have presented requests for hotel/motel taxes directly to the city council. Mayor Ted Rehl said this ordinance creates a process for the review of such requests.