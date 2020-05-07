Area hospitals are preparing to offer elective surgical procedures which were postponed as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning to surface.
Beloit Health System will begin offering elective surgeries next week, President and CEO Tim McKevett said in an interview with the Beloit Daily News. Precautions will be put in place to protect the patients, he said.
By the end of May, Edgerton Hospital and Health Services will have all of its services available again, but on a smaller scale and with processes in place to keep patients and workers safe, hospital spokeswoman Sunny Bowditch said.
Hospitals have been and will continue to be safe places, said Jim Schultz, CEO of Edgerton Hospital.
Mercyhealth has started rescheduling postponed surgeries, procedures and appointments, according to a news release.
In-person visits will resume soon, but patients still can see their doctors through telehealth if they choose, Mercyhealth spokeswoman Trish Reed said in an email.
“As we gradually move forward with rescheduling deferred procedures and appointments, we will adjust staffing accordingly,” Reed said in response to a question on whether furloughed employees will return to work.
Physicians at SSM Health will choose which surgeries or procedures should be rescheduled first based on patients’ needs, said Eric Thornton, president of SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville.
Danielle Mitchell, an SSM Health physician, said patients who need elective procedures such as orthopedic surgeries, hernia surgery, mastectomies and others could experience deteriorating health if they have to wait much longer.
St. Mary’s and Edgerton Hospital and Health Services will continue to restrict visitors from their facilities.
St. Mary’s staff is working on revising a long-term visitor policy that will keep patients and employees safe while accommodating more services, Mitchell said.
Edgerton Hospital and Health Services has an advantage when it comes to reinstating services because it is a small community hospital, Schultz said. But he noted that small hospitals have been hit hard financially in the pandemic, and some have closed.
Edgerton Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital have received federal aid, but officials did not disclose how much.
Federal dollars are “critical” in helping small hospitals stay afloat, Schultz said.
