Hospital resources in the region are becoming strained which may lead to patients having to travel further from home for healthcare. Meanwhile some local healthcare providers are requiring staff to get vaccinated in line with government mandates.
Hospitals and healthcare facilities in 14 counties throughout south central Wisconsin are experiencing a high volume of in-patients in intensive care units (ICU), general medical floors and emergency departments. Stretched resources may result in difficulties receiving care close to home, according to a press release from the South Central Wisconsin Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition.
From July 28 to Sept. 1, the total number of COVID-19 hospitalizations increased four-fold in the South Central region. In that same time frame, there were 5.5 times the number COVID-19 ICU hospitalizations. Many rural hospitals have no or limited ICU capability and are relying on the same limited ICU beds in larger cities, including Madison.
The high volume of in-patients is comprised of both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients, the news release stated. COVID-19 infections requiring hospitalization are increasing at a similar rate to last winter’s surge. With students from pre-K through college returning to classrooms, the Labor Day holiday, and colder weather soon driving people indoors, additional increases are expected, which could stretch resources further.
Tim McKevett, Beloit Health System President and CEO, said the health system is requiring vaccinations for its Illinois employees, per Gov. J.D. Pritzker’s order.
“We are evaluating the Biden administration’s executive order and its implications. If it’s mandated, we will require them. Currently we are not requiring vaccinations for Wisconsin-based employees,” McKevett said.
President Biden recently signed an executive order requiring healthcare workers to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.
Mercyhealth announced it will charge a fee to any employee who doesn’t get vaccinated. Its announcement Friday referenced a fee ranging from $60 to $265 a month depending on employee pay.
At this time, a determination has not been made regarding requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for all employees at Edgerton Hospital and Health Services, as it is waiting for further direction from CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services). It expects to have an answer for employees within two weeks, according to Marketing Manager Sunny Bowditch.
There have been 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Beloit in the past week, according to municipal data released Monday. There were 40 new cases in Janesville; seven in Clinton; nine in Edgerton; four in Evansville; three in Milton; and 12 in the remainder of Rock County.
There were 17,218 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19 and 528 active cases. There were 21 people hospitalized in the county as of Sept. 9.
In Rock County, 61.7% of eligible people received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Monday, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 1,482. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 13, and the seven day average state positivity rate was 7.7%.
As of Sept. 7, the latest data available, there were 987 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin, a number which is growing since it was 79 on July 11.
There were 3,050,518 people in Wisconsin who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series, or 52.4% of the population, and 6,865,463 in Illinois who received both doses or 53.9% of the population, according to health agencies in both states.
As of Monday Winnebago County reported 214.8 cases per 100,000, a rate which is increasing. The positivity rate was 6.5%. There is 44.7% of the county that is fully vaccinated. The average age of someone with COVID-19 in the county is 34.
On Sept. 10, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 26,062 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 197 additional deaths since Sept. 3.