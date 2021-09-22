Increasing hospitalizations due to the delta variant COVID-19 continue to strain health care resources in Illinois and Wisconsin as cases continue to rise locally, with health officials warning once again of the risks of remaining unvaccinated.
On the first day of autumn, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced that 5% of intensive care unit (ICU) hospital beds and 5% of medical surgical beds are available across Wisconsin.
Locally, Rock County has reported 19 patients are receiving care for COVID-19 at hospitals in the county on Tuesday. On Wednesday, that figure dropped to 16 inpatient admissions due to the virus. Individual census counts from the county’s four hospitals were not available as of press time on Wednesday.
Since August, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Rock County have remained in double-digits, but the figures are not nearly as high as they were in the Fall of 2020. At its peak, Rock County reported 74 hospitalizations due to the virus on Nov. 18, 2020, Rock County Public Health Department data shows.
State hospitalization data shows that Wisconsin’s South Central region, which includes Rock County, had seen a 15% increase in hospitalizations between Sept. 1 and Sept. 14.
During a conference call with reporters on Wednesday, DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said unvaccinated individuals were nine times more likely to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.
To illustrate the stark difference in comparing breakthrough cases, Wisconsin public health data shows that an average of 360 cases per 100,000 vaccinated individuals were reported along with 11 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents and one death per 100,000 vaccinated residents.
Those figures rise sharply for unvaccinated individuals with an average of 1,413 cases per 100,000 unvaccinated individuals. There were 98 hospitalizations per 100,000 unvaccinated residents and 11 deaths per 100,000 unvaccinated residents.
In Rock County, 55.6% of residents have received one vaccine dose and 52.2% of residents have completed vaccination as of Wednesday. In Winnebago County, Illinois, 47.32% of county residents are fully vaccinated.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports 481 ICU beds of 3,083 were available across the state as of Tuesday, the day most recent data was available. In Region One, which includes Winnebago County, 23 ICU beds out of 154 were available, hospitalization data shows.
In terms of new cases, Rock County has reported 332 new cases over the last three days, bringing the countywide total to 18,417 cases and 197 deaths. Winnebago County reported 79 new cases on Wednesday, pushing the countywide total to 39,007 cases and 544 deaths.