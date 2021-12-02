Active COVID-19 cases continue to trend upward in Rock County and 40 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in hospitals in the county, according to data released Thursday.
COVID-19 cases in Rock County have been trending upward since Nov. 3 when there were 572 active cases. As of Thursday, there were 1,791 active cases, according to Rock County Health Department information.
There were 167 new COVID-19 cases in Rock County and no deaths on Thursday. It follows 202 new cases reported on Wednesday.
To date, a total of 22,146 cases and 232 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began. There were 20,123 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19. There were 40 people hospitalized in the county as of Thursday, up from 26 on Nov. 25.
The case rate is 367 cases per 100,000 people in Rock County.
Vaccination rates continue to improve with 59.3% of people eligible to have the vaccine in Rock County having completed the vaccine series.
As of Thursday, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 3,015. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 20 and the seven day average state positivity rate was 13.4% which is going up.
As of Thursday, 56.1% of the total population of Wisconsin have completed the vaccine series.
The seven day average of those with COVID-19 who were hospitalized in the state was 1,360, with 12.4% on ventilators. There are 91.7% of hospital beds in the state in use and 95.5% of ICU beds in use. There are 26% of the state’s ventilators in use.
On Wednesday, the Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois reported 401 cases per 100,000 which is increasing. The positivity rate was 10.1% which is increasing. There is 52.7% of the county’s population that is fully vaccinated.
On Nov. 24, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 21,034 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 87 additional deaths since reporting last Nov. 19.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 17-23 was 4.1%. Of Illinois’ total population, approximately 67% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and almost 61% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).