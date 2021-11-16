BELOIT—The Doves and Diamonds fundraiser for Beloit Regional Hospice raised over $65,000, according to the Beloit Health System.

The event held Saturday brought together around 250 guests to support the hospice team’s important work caring for those transitioning to end of life care.

An online silent auction will run through Wednesday. To register for the online auction go to www.biddingforgood.com/beloitreghospice/doves-diamonds2021

The event returned in-person this year for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.