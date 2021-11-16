hot Hospice fundraiser nets over $65K Austin Montgomery Austin Montgomery Author email Nov 16, 2021 35 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT—The Doves and Diamonds fundraiser for Beloit Regional Hospice raised over $65,000, according to the Beloit Health System.The event held Saturday brought together around 250 guests to support the hospice team’s important work caring for those transitioning to end of life care.An online silent auction will run through Wednesday. To register for the online auction go to www.biddingforgood.com/beloitreghospice/doves-diamonds2021The event returned in-person this year for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Beloit Regional Hospice Doves And Diamonds Fundraiser Austin Montgomery Author email Follow Austin Montgomery Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Multiple Beloit homes searched with possible ties to Delavan homicide Sky Carp flock to Beloit Sheriff's office: Beloit teen dies in single-vehicle crash in rural Rock County Beloit teen dies in single-vehicle crash Police seek public help in burglary of Beloit business Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime