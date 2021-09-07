SOUTH BELOIT - Sonya Hoppes is a familiar face around South Beloit. She has served on the city council and on the committee that organized the South Beloit Centennial.
On Tuesday, the South Beloit native was officially sworn in as the City of South Beloit's first City Administrator.
"You won't find anyone who loves this city more than I do," Hoppes said after taking the oath of office during Tuesday's city council meeting.
She said she was born and raised in South Beloit and she has received an outpouring of support from community members as she returned to her hometown to work for the city and its citizens.
Hoppes will be paid a salary of $95,000 a year. She will oversee the city operations and be in close contact with all the city department heads. She also will work on economic development efforts and the city strategic plan.
Mayor Ted Rehl said he expects Hoppes to do a wonderful job for the city.
"There is no question, the reason we were drawn to Sonya was because of her knowledge and history with South Beloit, and we expect her to demonstrate an ability to apply that knowledge for the betterment of the city," Rehl said.
He said the city council decided to hire a city administrator because city leaders believed the city needed a full-time person who could address citizen questions and concerns, as well as working with businesses and developers to help with community growth.
He said Hoppes began functioning informally as administrator in mid-August and by the end of August she was fully functioning in the job.
Hoppes most recently served as Parks and Recreation Manager in Wildwood, Florida. She previously served as assistant director of recreation at Beloit College. She also served as recreation coordinator for the City of Beloit Department of Leisure Services.