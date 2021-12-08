BELOIT—Marilyn Sloniker and her husband Pedro Balderramo-Justo have purchased the vacant building at 246 W. Grand Ave. to add office space for their growing businesses including Kiddie Ranch as well as to offer space for classes and activities. The 11,000-square-foot building has been renamed Hope For All Community Center.
“We need to come together, love one another and help each other,” Sloniker said.
On Saturday, the couple had already rented the facility out for a Quinceañera.
The couple will be updating the landscaping and painting the inside of the building to give it a fresh new look. Otherwise, they said the building is in good condition.
In the future, the center is hoped to offer drop-in daycare if people want to attend a ball game at the new stadium or go to the farmers market or other local weekend activities. It would be available for rent for those teaching line dance, ballroom dancing, Zumba or painting classes to name a few possibilities.
It could also be a resource for homeschooling families, church groups and families or community groups wanting to rent space for birthday parties, baptisms and more. The facility has a gym which can accommodate more active pursuits among youth groups.
Sloniker and Balderramo-Justo have an array of businesses, and ministries in Beloit.
Together, the couple has run Hope for all Cleaning Services and Peter’s Landscaping Services. Sloniker also runs ministries including Hope for All Legal services, where she helps people with legal forms; Healing Hearts Mentors to assist victims of domestic violence; and Oaks Advocate Righteous International, helping people with equal rights issues. Sloniker also served a stint on Beloit City Council five years ago.
The couple runs the Hope for All International Fellowship at 1230 House St. which they rent out to various pastors. Speaking Spanish and with a strong faith, the couple has lots of connections with the Latino community and various ministries.
In 2019 Sloniker branched into a new foray, daycare, when she purchased Kiddie Ranch, 1702 House St.
During the pandemic, Sloniker said daycare children and staff struggled a bit. She was hoping to offer kids a large gym space to play games and get more of their energy out. She is also committed to working with children who may have some behavioral challenges to keep them in daycare. Some children, she said, simply need more physical activity than other children and need good role models to guide them. Very young children need to have time to be kids and that often is filled with play and lots of movement.
With a bachelor’s degree in psychology and experience dealing with crisis situations, Sloniker said she tries to help all children even those with behavior issues. While some daycare providers may push kids out who have behavior issues, Sloniker said children will be better positions for school if they are able to stay and gain skills and socialization.
By purchasing the new facility, Sloniker said she hoped to help families as well as staff who need a larger space to gather to have special events for families and for off-site meetings and morale-boosting activities for staff.
“Sometimes daycare workers are unappreciated, and I’m looking for ways to improve better benefits for them,” Sloniker said.
Today Kiddie Ranch can take up to 72 children and has two shuttle vans to transport them to and from school.
“My heart is with the kids. I love the families and the kids who come to the daycare,” she said.
After scouting for sites, they selected the 236 W. Grand Ave. building. It was the former Aquaworld Daycare and most recently Young Hearts Childcare. Young Hearts had returned to its original building and the site had been vacant a little over a year.
The couple is very excited to embark on their next chapter. Sloniker said she was born and raised in Beloit and wants to give back to the community. She’s had her challenges, being a survivor of domestic violence and having a disability. With no experience in daycare, she purchased Kiddie Ranch and has kept it running smoothly. She is a strong proponent of childcare reform, urging providers to work together.
“You can overcome anything in life if you have faith and keep moving forward,” she said.
In their various businesses, church and community activities Sloniker and her husband said they have noticed a bit of strife since the pandemic. It’s something they hope to remedy through Hope for all Community Center.
“I’ve seen a lot of anger in people through the pandemic and people not getting along. I hope to be able to provide a place in the community where people will come together as one, love each other and stop fighting against each other. I want to try to uplift people and encourage them,” Sloniker said.