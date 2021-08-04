JANESVILLE — Janesville-based TA Services/GSM Transportation will host “No One Stands Alone,” a color run-walk on Oct. 2 with proceeds going to Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit following the untimely death of an employee in February.
GSM Employee Engagement Committee President Marti Lee said the company wanted to honor the life of Kally S. Elliot, 41, who was shot and killed on Feb. 14 in the Wisconsin Dells. Jeremy L. Mondy, 34, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide as an act of domestic abuse in Columbia County, as well as other acts of violence in Rock County in the year leading up to the shooting.
“We wanted to spread the word that you don’t have to accept (domestic violence) and we want to show people that there’s help for people out there,” Lee said. “This is about honoring her memory. She was a really hard worker with a heart of gold. She went above and beyond to help anyone.”
Lee said Elliot was actively involved in the company’s previous 5K events that helped raise $5,000 for Badger Honor Flight; and $7,000 for Emmy’s Wish. The upcoming event in October will mark the third run, with COVID-19 preventing an event in 2020.
“We are so appreciative of TA Services Color Walk/ Run choosing Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit to receive the proceeds of this event and helping us to further our mission,” said Defy Director of Survivor Empowerment Services Kelsey Hood-Christensen. “Domestic violence has significantly impacted our community this year so events like these allow us to come together to raise awareness and support one another. This event will also show other survivors in Rock County that your community supports you.”
Lee said people can still come out for raffles, good food and a silent auction even if they don’t participate in the run-walk.
“We’ve had great success in year’s past,” Lee said. “We’re shooting for 200 registrations.”
Registration for the event costs $25 for adults, with the run-walk starting at 10 a.m. and check-in at 9 a.m. the day of the event. The run-walk will start at Palmer Park West in a loop, Lee said. To register, visit www.runreg.com/no-one-stands-alone-ta-services—gsm-5k-walk—run#Register