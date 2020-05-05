ROCKTON—The Hononegah Community High School Board of Education will submit a proposal to build the Rock Valley College Advanced Technology Center at the site of the former Rockton Grade Schoo, 418 E. Chapel St.
In 2018, the grade school site was demolished by the district.
“The proposed placement for the Advanced Technology Center on Hononegah’s campus is in alignment with the District’s strategic goal of building mutually beneficial community partnerships that ultimately improve students’ opportunities for success. We look forward to having Rock Valley review and respond to our proposal,” said Hononegah Superintendent Michael Dugan.
If their proposal is chosen, Hononegah plans to partner with Ringland-Johnson Construction to build a state-of-the-art facility.
Rockton Village President Dale Adams, Roscoe Village President Mark Szula and South Beloit Mayor Ted Rehl are all backing the proposal in a letter addressed to Rock Valley College expressing “unified and unconditional support” of the project.
If approved, the center would provide dual credit opportunities for Hononegah students and advanced training for businesses in the Stateline Area.
