Hononegah statue
Kate May Fitch stands by some images of Hononegah, the Native American wife of Rockton area early settler Stephen Mack Jr. Fitch is creating a bronze statue of Hononegah which is planned to be placed in front to the Hononegah Community High School Field House.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

ROCKTON—Although Hononegah was not a tall woman, standing only about 4 feet when she walked the lands of Pecatonic in the 1830s, her image will stand tall in local history. A bronze statue of the Native American woman and wife of Rockton area settler Stephen Mack Jr. is being created.

Area sculptor and artist Kate May Fitch is creating the statue, which when complete will stand 6 feet tall with its base and will be placed near the entrance of the Hononegah Community High School Fieldhouse in Rockton. Fitch gave a presentation about the progress of the statue on Saturday afternoon at JR Finally in Rockton.