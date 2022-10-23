Hononegah Community School District Superintendent Michael Dugan invites audience members to a reception inside the Hononegah High School Fieldhouse after the unveiling of the statue of Hononegah on Sunday.
ROCKTON—The name Hononegah can be seen on road signs and on the high school building in Rockton. It is the name of a woman who walked the lands in the Rockton region almost 200 years ago.
Now, her image will be seen by all who pass by the Hononegah Community High School Fieldhouse.
A bronze statue of the Native American woman was dedicated Sunday during a ceremony.
The statue project was organized and funded by a donation drive put together by Rockton Remembers. The statue was donated to the high school and no public funds were used for its creation or placement.
Hononegah Community School District Board of Education President David Kurlinkus said Hononegah was a real person who lived in the Rockton area.
“This is not a made-up figure. She lived here. She raised her family here, and she died here,” Kurlinkus said.
Hononegah was the wife of Stephen Mack Jr., a fur trader and early settler in the area then known as Pecatonic. Today, the Stephen Mack home is preserved at the Macktown historic site.
Mack and Hononegah reportedly were married in 1829. She died in 1847.
Kurlinkus noted that Stephen Mack has a school named after him and Macktown is named after him, but Hononegah also has buildings and streets named after her.
“She stands on her own. She is interwoven into the community,” he said.
Judi Crane-Truman, president of Rockton Remembers, previously told the Beloit Daily News that planning and fundraising for the project started a little over a year ago. The estimated cost of the project was stated to be about $110,000, Crane-Truman previously told the Daily News.
The group chose Kate May Fitch, a Boone County artist, as the sculptor who would create the statue of Hononegah.
“She has been a pleasure to work with,” Crane-Truman said of Fitch.
The 6 foot tall, 600 pound statue was cast at Art Casting Company in Oregon, Illinois, only slightly behind schedule.
“I gave it to the foundry about a week behind schedule,” Fitch said. “Still, we said we planned to have it done in October, and here we are.”
Fitch now is moving on to other art projects. She has received some painting commissions recently.
The statue is surrounded by four bronze plaques—one giving a short biography of Hononegah; two contain the text of letters written by Stephen Mack Jr. and the fourth plaque honors those who made the statue project possible.