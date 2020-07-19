ROCKTON—Hononegah High School is expected to see students return in-person for the start of the 2020-2021 school year with precautions in place to limit the spread of COVID-19, according to District Superintendent Michael Dugan.
The start of the school year is fast approaching with the first day for freshmen only set for Aug. 14 and the first full day for all students set for Aug. 17, according to the district calendar posted on the Hononegah website.
The high school’s 2,000 students could be split, with half attending in-person classes and half conducting distance learning online from home on alternating days. The school conducted a community survey of families in the district and found that over 90% felt a blended learning model with in-person instruction and online learning was appropriate.
“Our thought right now is that we would alternate days with students attending and that would allow us to meet requirements needed for physical distancing with a decreased in-person population,” Dugan said. “We believe we could get that down to 950 students per day with staggered schedules.”
The blended learning plan that’s under development would have students who aren’t attending school in-person on a given day complete assignments or follow along with simulcast streams of their classroom, Dugan said.
“Every course is going to be a little different,” Dugan said. “There are many blended learning models and that’s the direction we are going in.”
In March the school shut down in-person learning due to the spread of COVID-19. The district shifted to online learning for students.
Students, teachers and staff will be required to wear masks when at school and will undergo temperature checks to limit any risk of spreading the virus.
In the event of an outbreak, Dugan said the school was “postured very easily” to scale back in-person attendance or expand it, depending on the public health situation in the Rockton area.
Infrastructure improvements including an updated HVAC system will be installed to increase the flow of outside air into the building, per CDC guidelines, Dugan said.
Dugan said a draft of the reopening plan will be available for review at the end of July, with the Board of Education expected to take action on the proposal at the Aug. 5 board meeting.
