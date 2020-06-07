ROCKTON—A Hononegah High School student’s social media post is being denounced as racist by school administrators.
School Board President David Kurlinkus, Superintendent Michael Dugan and Principal Chad Dougherty said the post was hateful.
“The students comments do not reflect our values or who we are as a community,” the statement reads.
“Although this comment was not made on school grounds or during the school year, we believe it is our responsibility to address it. HCHS is committed to treating every single member of the HCHS community with compassion and respect. All students are held with the same high standards and expectations and are given the opportunity to realize their ideal potential.”
