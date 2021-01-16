RECKON — The COVID-19 pandemic and 2020 made Hononegah Community High School Fine Arts students want to collectively scream.
That’s why a group of four students chose to design this year’s snow sculpture for the 35th annual Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition off the iconic Edward Munch painting “The Scream.”
The competition, with both adult and high school divisions, is slated for Jan. 27 through Jan. 30. It was delayed due to warmer weather not conducive for snow sculpting.
Since 2016, the Rockford Park District has relied on manmade snow versus Mother Nature providing the snow, but temperatures need to consistently remain cold enough to make snow. Each state block is six feet long, six feet wide, and 10 feet high, and requires 2.5 tons of snow. Each high school block is four feet long, four feet wide, and six feet high and also requires a significant amount of snow per block.
Fine Arts instructor Jennifer Decker said the pandemic has forced her to condense preparation with the team.
“Seeing the students this year has been a bit tougher,” Decker said. “It’s been more tricky to communicate everything about snow sculpting virtually.”
Team members this year include captain Xander Krueger, Ava Porter, Claire McKevitt and Annalee Kleeberger.
Decker said the team came up with the design for the Scream character with a face mask on to make some humor of the pandemic situation. Decker said the design doesn’t have a lot of components as past sculptures had and that beauty in simplicity is by design.
“It’s going to be very different this year,” Decker said. “I think they will be able to pull it off really well.”
Decker said she expects the event to be well-attended in a socially distanced manner.
“There aren’t a lot of other events going on,” Decker said. “The kids are really excited about getting out there. I can’t wait to see what they accomplish.”
The Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition is a free, family-friendly community winter event hosted by the Rockford Park District, featuring nine state teams and eight high school teams.
For more information, visit https://ilsnowsculpting.com/