ROCKTON—Hononegah High School seniors Eli Dockins, Ryan Anderson and Aidan Disch have been working with other engineers at Regal Cutting Tools in Roscoe to design a tap fixture to reduce tool touching as part of their honors engineering and design class with engineering teacher Elizabeth McLevige.
“We are thrilled our students are getting real world experience while completing this particular class,” Hononegah Principal Chad Dougherty said. “Regal Cutting Tools presented them with a problem and they are working with other engineers in their facility to solve it.”
“We are not working under them, we are working with them. It’s a collaborative effort. We share both of our ideas,” Anderson said. “I think it really opens our eyes.”
Dougherty explained the project was done as part of a capstone class for students who have completed Project Lead the Way engineering curriculum. All three students took introduction to engineering design, principles of engineering and computer integrated manufacturing prior to their latest honors class.
Regal Cutting Tools was seeking a better tap fixture for their company. Because tap fixtures hold tools, the company sought fixtures which would reduce the amount of touching and handling to the tools.
“If we can reduce the amount of handling the tools and machining time, it will decrease costs,” Anderson said.
The students began the process of designing the item when school started this fall.
“Sometimes we changed the plan, and we had to go back to the drawing board,” Anderson said.
“We took it and refined it until we and Regal could be happy with it,” Disch said.
“What they started with is not what they ended with. Iteration is what it is about—re-plan, redesign and re-implement,” Dougherty said.
While the students have done design projects in classes before, working with real world manufacturers posed exciting new challenges, such as staying within budget. The students also had to find a suitable material to use for constructing the tap fixture.
While plastic would be the most cost-effective, the students said Regal Cutting Tools may use products to clean and prevent rust on tools, which might cause some plastics to erode.
“We had to find the right materials for cost effectiveness and strength and get a hold of the materials as there are supply chain shortages,” Anderson said.
The students sought scrap material donations from companies. They eventually found high-density polyethylene plastic to use for their prototype from a Milwaukee company. The materials were donated.
“We have six sheets. We are writing a ‘thank you’ note tomorrow,” Anderson said.
The next step will be constructing the fixture using the CNC machines at Hononegah.
“We will be machining it in class, skills we learned in computer integrated manufacturing,” Anderson said.
Once constructed students will be doing a cost/benefit analysis.
The students agreed the challenge has been a great learning experience and that they love engineering.
“I like the freedom to conquer any task you are presented with. There is never a single solution to one problem,” Disch said.
“There is never a right or wrong answer, and so many options. It’s a really good feeling to see your final item work,” Anderson said.
The students aren’t finished with their engineering feats. They are already looking into doing another design challenge next semester for Schafer Gear in Roscoe.
All three students plan to be engineers.
Disch, son of Nicole and Brandon Disch, plans to go to UW-Platteville and major in mechanical engineering. Ryan Anderson, son of Terra and Stephen Anderson, plans to go to Milwaukee School of Engineering to study mechanical engineering. Dockins, son of Josh Dockins and Ashley Pond, is working to get into the ROTC program at the University of Colorado at Boulder to become an aerospace engineer.
Regal Cutting Tools manufactures taps, drills, end mills, dies, gages and custom tools serving the needs of the aerospace, automotive and transportation, power generation, fluid power, fastener manufacturing, medical and other industries, according to its website at https://www.regalcuttingtools.com.
Regal Cutting Tools is a member of Hononegah’s Education Manufacturing Connections Group. The group consists of 30 organizations including many manufacturers. It meets monthly and conducts activities around career exploration and provides students experiences outside the classroom.