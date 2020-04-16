BELOIT — A sudden death investigation in Beloit is now considered a homicide, and authorities have released the name of the 18-year old Janesville victim.
At around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Beloit police responded to the 1600 block of Royce Avenue and located the body of Jwan J. Lamon.
Over the course of the investigation it was determined the death did not occur in Beloit, police said, and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office based in Rockford, Illinois was brought on for a joint investigation.
Detectives from both agencies are investigating leads in the homicide.
Additional details are not being shared in order to protect the integrity of the investigation, said Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard.
If you have information regarding this homicide contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau 815-319-6400, Beloit Police 608-757-2244 or Crime Stoppers 815-963-7867.
