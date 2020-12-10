Depending on where students receive their education, some can be left out of sporting events. Especially in smaller schools, private schools and students who are home schooled, sports opportunities can be missing.
That’s one reason why Coach Jilleen Pfarr stepped up to help out.
“I started the home school teams 10 years ago,” said Pfarr who was a runner in high school and in college.
She began the Homeschool Eagles, teams for boys and girls around the Stateline Area in grades fourth through 12th with such programs as cross country running and track and field.
Recently, the Eagles attended the national cross country championship tournament in Dayton, Tennessee.
“We brought home four trophies,” Pfarr said.
The tournament was sponsored by the National Association of Christian Athletes and held at Fort Bluff Camp, where participants were housed and fed.
The NACA organize the events, Pfarr said.
And while she was pleased with the outcome of the tournament, Pfarr also wanted to emphasize: “We are a faith-based team who focuses on Christian faith and Christian ethics through running.”
Besides home schooled youth, students from private Christian schools and some public schools also participate in the Eagles sporting events. In a normal season, the Eagles also compete against public schools, Pfarr said. But with the Covid19 virus still around, most public school events have been canceled.
At the national Tennessee event, about 400 athletes participated with the Eagles high school boys taking first place in the 5K (3.1mile) race, defending their first place status from 2019.
Among the boys on the winning team is Jonathan Holmberg of Milton, team captain.
Jonathan said the Eagles team was projected to lose by about 10 points. And that put a bit of scare into the team.
“We really had to pull it together and grit up,” he said.
Pull it together they did.
For Jonathan it meant finishing with his best personal time yet at 17.46 minutes.
Instead of losing by 10 points, the Eagles ended up ahead with 28 points.
“It was awesome. We had a really great group of guys; we worked together and pulled together,” he said.
Aiding the positive experience in Tennessee, Jonathan said the weather was fair and there was little wind, while the race course had a little more gravel than last year, the team was thankful the course was flat, he said.
While he is a senior and finishing up high school studies, Jonathan doesn’t plan on quitting running any time soon.
“Running has become a mindset and a lifestyle for me. My brain and body just function so much better,” he said.
The high school girls’ team came in third place. Many of those athletes had graduated last year, their coach said.
One of those athletes on this year’s girls’ team is senior Lydia Greenberg of Beloit, team captain. She finished her best time for the season with a time of 23.33, she said.
This year marked her fourth time participating in national competition.
“This is such a fun course,” she said.
The course is mostly flat but the view along the race is scenic. Fort Bluff Camp is located on 68 acres with a view of the Tennessee River Valley and on the edge of the Smokey Mountains.
Greenberg’s parents also attended the event along with her sister, Lorna Greenberg, and brother, Leighton Greenberg, 15-year-old twins who also ran in the races.
“It was a lot of fun; we had good times,” Lydia said.
Of her coach, she said: “She pushes you to do your best and she will encourage you. She loves running.”
Pfarr said running is a mental and a cerebral sport and one that’s challenging.
She spends her time coaching because: “It’s my way to support the home schooled kids.”
Athletes on the fourth through eighth grade teams also won trophies with the boys coming in first and the girls, second.