Stateline Community Foundation Women's Fund
Tara Tinder, executive director of the Stateline Community Foundation, addresses guests at the foundation’s Women’s Fund Spring Luncheon on Thursday at the Eclipse Center. Homelessness was the focus of the afternoon event.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT — Isabella Flores bounced from house to house of family members as she tried to balance her roles as high school student and new mother.

“My school attendance got to be bad,” she admitted.