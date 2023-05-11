BELOIT — Isabella Flores bounced from house to house of family members as she tried to balance her roles as high school student and new mother.
“My school attendance got to be bad,” she admitted.
But, thanks to support and guidance, she was able to graduate from high school early and she plans to attend the University of Wisconsin — Whitewater to earn a nursing degree.
“It was knowing I wasn’t alone and I had support,” she said when asked what helped her get through her challenges.
Flores was among those who spoke during the Stateline Community Foundation Women’s Fund Spring Luncheon on Thursday at the Eclipse Center, when homelessness was the focus of the day.
The annual luncheon is an opportunity to present information to the community, but it also is a fundraising event for the Women’s Fund, which seeks to empower, inspire and support women.
Homelessness is having a greater impact on several segments of the local population, including the elderly, the disabled and women.
“There’s no place like home. Those words ring true for most of us, unless you don’t have a home,” said Marcy Reedy, Women’s Fund Board Chair.
She urged the guests at the luncheon to donate to the Women’s Fund as a way to honor the women in their lives who have supported them over the years. She said it may have been their mothers, their wives, a nurse or a caregiver who they can honor with a donation to the fund.
Tammie King-Johnson, president and CEO of King Consulting Services, has worked in the anti-poverty and homeless assistance fields for over 20 years.
She said 20 years ago, there was a lot of denial about the homeless problem in Beloit, but gradually different segments of the community recognized the problem and solutions were sought.
First was the faith-based community effort called Hands of Faith, which had area churches offer shelter to homeless families on a rotating basis at several churches. Then came the homeless youth program called Project 16:49. Then in 2020, the Beloit Area Task Force on Homelessness was founded.
However, the homeless problem continues to grow and it is having an increasing impact on the elderly and the disabled, King-Johnson said.
She brought up two cases of elderly women who found themselves without a place to live. Emily was 80 years old and medically frail when she was evicted from her home. Terri was in her mid-60s when she was living in her car.
Both women received assistance, but King-Johnson noted there is not one solution to homelessness, especially when the special needs of elderly people have to be considered. A homeless shelter is not the place for a woman who needs to use a walker to get around, she said.
Beloit Economic Development Director Drew Pennington said the homeless problem has complex causes and even more complex solutions.
“We are not producing enough housing to meet the demand,” he said.
He pointed out the average price of a new home in Beloit is $249,000 while the average price of a new home in Dane County is $430,000.
“A developer can sell a house for a $200,000 profit by building it just up the road,” he said.
Some solutions the city is initiating is creating a new TIF district in the Gateway area to encourage new home building, offering tax incentives. Also, the city recently changed the minimum 1,000-square-foot floor space requirement for new homes.
Robin Stuht, homeless liaison for the School District of Beloit, said there are a lot of misconceptions about the homeless. She has worked with homeless families who have jobs, but they have been struck by situations that are out of their control.
“These are not unemployed people. Their car broke down or their rent suddenly was doubled,” she said.
She said there are 528 homeless youth in Beloit, which she believes is an underestimation. Many stay at friends or relatives’ homes, but many times they are staying in homes that already are packed with people.
Tami Rand, president of Rock County Advocacy Services, said since she founded the service in 2012, she has gone from serving 45 people to helping 368 individuals.
Rock County Advocacy Services receives helps people who the Social Security Administration has determined cannot effectively manage their income they receive through government programs such as SSI (Supplemental Security Income).
Many clients receive an average of about $997.78 per month. A one bedroom apartment in Beloit averages $780, Rand pointed out. That would leave a little over $200 a month to pay utilities, medical needs and food.
“We need more housing that serves the needs of the population we serve,” she said.
The speakers all agreed, they all had to pull together to find solutions for the homeless situation, which continues to grow.