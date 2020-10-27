BELOIT—A man’s home in the 200 block of Roosevelt Avenue was struck multiple times by gunfire on Oct. 22, according to Beloit police.
Video surveillance from a nearby home showed a dark colored vehicle traveling west on Roosevelt Avenue at the time the shots were fired. Flashes could be seen coming from the passenger side window of the vehicle as it passed the victim’s residence, Beloit police said.
The man reported he was sitting in the living room when he heard multiple gunshots outside and observed what appeared to be drywall dust floating in the air and found multiple bullet holes near his front door.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608- 362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online by going to gbacrimestoppers.com/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482).