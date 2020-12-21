BELOIT—Three unidentified suspects forced entry into a Vine Street home on Saturday by throwing a brick through a window, according to Beloit police.
The suspects broke a back window with a brick and entered the home at around 8:20 p.m. The suspects demanded money from the victims and fled the scene.
Police say the suspects were described as black males, ranging in height from 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 feet tall. They were of medium builds, wearing hooded sweatshirts and face masks covering their faces.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Rock County Communication Center at 608-757-2244 or the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips can also be left anonymously through p3tips.com.