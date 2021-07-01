BELOIT — “Just put your socks away and make the bed.”
That’s about all the fussing one needs to do to sell a house in Beloit right now, said Teresa Skridla who is a real estate agent with Century 21’s Helms Rose team. Gone are the days, she said, of needing to add a little color or stage the home in this hot seller’s market.
Most homes are selling for more than the listing price in Beloit, anywhere from $2,000 up to $40,000 to $50,000 over list price, according to Skridla and her fellow team members Rosemary Dutter and Cindy Helms.
Housing supply remains very tight with just 2.8 months of available supply in Wisconsin, according to the May 2021 Wisconsin Real Estate Summary from the Wisconsin Realtors Association.
The average days on the market dropped 24% to just 73 days statewide in May. Housing affordability slipped 7.1% as median home prices surged 14.2% over the past 12 months to $245,500 in May 2021.
Demand conditions remain strong with the 30-year fixed rate mortgage dipping to 2.96% in May. Both existing home sales and median prices rose by double-digit margins in May compared to levels 12 months earlier, when the economy was in lockdown. Total statewide listings fell 26.2% to just 21,195 homes for sale in May, the report stated.
Although the housing shortage coupled with prohibitive construction costs associated with the pandemic is making for a strong seller’s market, the scenario is not without its challenges. Real estate agents must aggressively try to find their clients’ homes and rustle up offers. It’s not uncommon for home sellers to receive five to 25 offers on their homes in Beloit.
Housing demand, the agents said, seems to only be slow at homes priced above $300,000.
A typical first time home buyer in Beloit will have to pay $125,000 to $150,000 for an entry level purchase. It’s also difficult to find someone a decent home for under $150,000 in Beloit at this time. It was only three years ago, they said, an average three-bedroom 1,000-square-foot home may have gone for $80,000.
Since March, Dutter said the average list price of a home in the city of Beloit is $152,000 with the average sold price of $157,000. In the Town of Beloit the average list price of a home since March is $235,000 with the average sold price being $238,000.
“It’s not the whole story. If we list a property in the township at $210,000, it’s not uncommon to get $40,000 over asking price,” Dutter said.
Helms said sometimes buyers are so determined to find a home, inspections are waived.
“We never recommend not having an inspection, but some buyers feel comfortable without it and go to a local bank. It’s golden to be a seller, but hard to be a buyer,” Helm said.
Dutter said sometimes it can even be a challenging situation for sellers, who need help understanding the many varied offers involved in a home sale.
“It can be confusing. I might have to lay out 12 offers and have to explain all the differences,” Dutter said.
Condominiums are in particularly high demand. Dutter said there were only three on the market in Beloit and the township as of Thursday. The team has had a lot of interest in condos and custom homes at Blackhawk Run in the township.
Skridla said agents are working harder, and often must get creative, including contingencies with flexible occupancies as sellers might need to live in the home until they secure a new house.
Anyone wishing to buy must get their pre-approval before looking in this tight market.
“By the time you get pre-approval, that house will be gone,” Helms said.
Helms said it’s important sellers and buyers contact a real estate agent to help them navigate what is a complicated market.
John Peterson, a real estate agent with Remax Valley Realtors in Roscoe said inventory has slightly increased in the past two months, but buyers still have to be aggressive. It took one of his clients a year to find a home.
“Inventory is low because there is not a lot of new construction and it’s quite expensive. The lack of new construction is hurting inventory, and there really aren’t any foreclosures right now,” Peterson said.
Peterson said interest is high in the South Beloit, Roscoe and Rockton areas.
“There’s almost a 50 percent increase of buyers coming out of the Chicago market. They were driven out of the suburbs because of prices, with ours being low for them,” he said.
In addition, Peterson said interest rates are low making people want to buy coupled with people reluctant to sell due to the pandemic.
“A lot of people are working from home who created home offices and they are comfortable.” he added.
Peterson said he believes the seller’s market is slightly shifting out of the frenzy it has been, but it’s still difficult for buyers. On Tuesday night he was going to help a client write an offer on a house which already had seven offers on it.