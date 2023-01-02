A local resident drops off his Christmas tree at the Rockton Boat Launch off Hononegah Road during a previous tree recycling program. Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful will have several Christmas tree recycling locations in northern Illinois starting Jan. 1.
As the holidays come to a close for the year, people will be offered convenient and environmentally sound ways to dispose of their holiday trees.
In the City of Beloit, trees will be collected Jan. 3—13. Residents are asked to place their trees at the curb by 6 a.m. on the day when trash is usually collected. The trees must be free of any stands, bags, lights, garland, tinsel, ornaments or other decorations. Trees also will be accepted at the Recycling Drop-off Center beginning Jan. 7.
Holiday wreaths and garlands can be thrown into residents’ regular trash for collection.
Beloit residents are reminded, trash collection will be delayed one day in the week of Jan. 2—6 due to the New Year’s holiday.
On the Illinois side of the state line, Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful is offering several sites where trees can be dropped off from Jan. 1—15. The trees will be put through a chipper and residents will be able to help themselves to free mulch for their gardens.
As with the Beloit collections, all trees must be free of stands, ornaments and other artificial items.
Drop-off locations include:
- The Rockton Boat Ramp, 830 E. Main St., Rockton, across from the Hononegah High School ball field.
- Valley View Farms, 6440 Belvidere Road, Roscoe.
- Martin Park, 5600 Park Ridge Road, Loves Park (south of Riverside).
- Schoonmaker Park, 10500 Ventura Blvd., Machesney Park.
- Davis Village Hall, 104 E. McKimmy St., Davis.
- Pecatonica Wetlands Forest Preserve, 4550 N. Pecatonica Road, Pecatonica.
- Baumann Park, South Walnut Street, Cherry Valley (daylight hours only)