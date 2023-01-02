Christmas tree recycling

A local resident drops off his Christmas tree at the Rockton Boat Launch off Hononegah Road during a previous tree recycling program. Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful will have several Christmas tree recycling locations in northern Illinois starting Jan. 1.

 BDN file photo

As the holidays come to a close for the year, people will be offered convenient and environmentally sound ways to dispose of their holiday trees.

In the City of Beloit, trees will be collected Jan. 3—13. Residents are asked to place their trees at the curb by 6 a.m. on the day when trash is usually collected. The trees must be free of any stands, bags, lights, garland, tinsel, ornaments or other decorations. Trees also will be accepted at the Recycling Drop-off Center beginning Jan. 7.