BELOIT—Thanksgiving holiday travel is expected to approach pre-pandemic levels nationwide, as Stateline Area drivers can enjoy the fully completed reconstruction of Interstate 39/90.
After six years of construction, lane reroutes and delays, drivers on I-39/90 will have unimpeded access to three lanes of travel in each direction from the Wisconsin-Illinois state line to Madison.
“We are grateful and thankful for the residents, businesses and drivers for their patience and perseverance on interstate construction over the last six years,” said I-39/90 Project Communications Manager Steve Theisen.
The WisDOT recommends drivers buckle up, avoid distractions and “parking their phone” when driving to holiday destinations. Drivers should also plan ahead by checking the website at www.511wi.gov for Wisconsin road conditions and www.gettingaroundillinois.com for Illinois roadway conditions.
Airports and roads may seem jam-packed this year as the American Automobile Association (AAA) predicts 53.4 million people will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, up 13% from 2020. This brings travel volumes within 5% of pre-pandemic levels in 2019, with air travel almost completely recovering from its dramatic fall during the pandemic, up 80% over last year, national travel data monitored by AAA shows.
“This Thanksgiving, travel will look a lot different than last year,” said AAA Senior Vice President Paula Twidale. “Now that the borders are open and new health and safety guidelines are in place, travel is once again high on the list for Americans who are ready to reunite with their loved ones for the holiday.”
With 6.4 million more people traveling this Thanksgiving coupled with the recent opening of the U.S. borders to fully vaccinated international travelers—people should prepare for roads and airports to be noticeably more crowded.
The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said Nov. 19 was the single busiest air travel day since the start of the pandemic as 2.24 million travelers were screened at airports across the country. TSA expects to screen about 20 million air passengers over the Thanksgiving holiday travel rush with Nov. 28, the Sunday after Thanksgiving, expected to be the peak travel day.
Car travelers also will have to face high gas prices as inflation across the country has risen to a 31-year high. The price of gas has increased by 49.6% from last year pushing the national average for a gallon of gas to $3.40, per AAA data, and gas prices are near their highest point since 2014.
Travelers should also monitor COVID-19 conditions at their anticipated destination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the best way to best way to minimize COVID-19 risk is to get vaccinated if you’re eligible.