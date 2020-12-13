ROCKTON — All is merry and bright at Williams Tree Farm as many families have been visiting the farm, due in part to “gorgeous weather,” owner Karen Williams said.
Even the occasional rainy day like Friday hasn’t put a damper on a busy season.
“We can tell it’s a good season; it’s a very gratifying season this year,” Williams said.
Business has been steady during weekdays and busiest on the weekends as area residents hunt for their perfect Christmas tree, Williams said.
Santa Claus has visited several times to reduce big lines this year and will be back next weekend.
The staff at the tree farm made several changes this year in line with COVID-19 health precautions with social distancing in mind.
More pre-cut trees are available inside, additional gift shop spaces and snack huts have been added outside, along with more outdoor seating. Food trucks also have come through this year.
About 40% of the available trees this year have been pre-cut, Williams said.
Horse carriage rides have still been offered with limited capacity, and families are asked to call ahead to reserve a private family ride.
Staff have also been offering more curbside pickup options and shipped lots of fudge and ornaments. The pre-packaged fudge has “sold like crazy,” Williams said.
Some of the changes might roll over into next year after receiving positive feedback from families.
Williams said she feels like the holiday spirit remains strong as ever.
“We’ve just had some really wonderful conversations with families. We’re just blessed to be able to be here,” Williams said. “Families are still having fun, and I’m very grateful for our crew.”
Brothers Quinn and Taitt Galvin, from Beloit, work at the tree farm year-round, as they help out with growing and cutting trees leading up to every holiday season.
Summertime and just before the holidays are the busiest weeks of the year for them.
Taitt Galvin, 16, said it’s fun to watch the trees grow all year as they trim the branches and keep them healthy—and then meeting families just before Christmas.
“Everyone seems to be in pretty good spirits,” Quinn Galvin, 20, said.
Peyton Pendergrass and Logan Clark visited the tree farm with friends and family on Friday, carrying on a yearly tradition.
Among the draws for them are good food and a chance to enjoy the outdoors, Pendergrass said.
Clark said it’s always fun to see the animals at the farm and pick out their favorite tree.
During one past visit to the tree farm, Pendergrass said she was to take the reins during a horse ride, which is still a fun memory every time they come back.
Williams Tree Farm is open daily from 9 a.m.—8 p.m.
For more information, go to williamstreefarm.com.