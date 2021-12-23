BELOIT—Thousands of lights string around trees and wrap around the homes of two men who find intense enjoyment in displaying their Christmas spirit through their knack for holiday outdoor decoration.
Brian Ross, whose brightly lit home can be found at 616 E. Baldwin Woods Road in the Town of Beloit, and Stephen Pretsch, who also has decked his halls at this home at 1724 Liberty Ave., Beloit, enjoy the comments they get from those who pass by and give encouraging comments about their holiday decorating efforts.
“It’s a addiction,” Pretsch said about his desire to go all out in stringing up lights and placing inflatable decorations in his yard.
“Even when I’m setting up, people pull up and say, ‘Looking good this year,” Ross said. “I greatly enjoy seeing people sitting in front of my house looking at the lights. I really like bringing a smile to the faces of people.”
Ross has covered his house, and adjacent areas with 30,000 dancing lights set to Christmas music. He also has inflatable decoration, as well as wooden cutouts of Santa Claus, the Grinch and other characters.
He also has a 7-by-56-foot wooden cutout of the “Polar Express” train, which was made by Pretsch.
“That’s what I’m known for,” Pretsch said of his woodworking skills.
In Pretsch’s yard, he has wooden cutouts of Johnny Bravo from the Cartoon Network, Bender the Robot from the Futurama cartoon and Shaggy from Scooby-Doo.
Ross gets into the Christmas spirit around October. But first he has to take down his Halloween decorations.
He first begins programing songs so his lights will flash in time with the music. Then, in early November he is busy stringing up lights and other displays.
Ross said he gets a lot of enjoyment out of creating the displays, and he likes the reactions he gets from people who stop by. He gets a little help from his children who also tend to enjoy the light show each year.
“My kids are into it, but they’re still kids, so they get distracted,” Ross said with a laugh.
Ross welcomes visitors to stop by and admire the display, but this year he went a step further. On Dec. 17, he hosted an event at his house that was open to the public featuring opportunities to take pictures with Santa Clause and the Grinch. He also served hot chocolate to guests while they enjoyed viewing all the lighted displays.
Ross credits his “inner child” for the inspiration for his Christmas display. He recalls riding in his father’s car during the holidays looking at the lights on homes as his father would point out, “See, Santa is on that rooftop. Oh, now he’s on that rooftop.”
Pretsch also enjoys people who stop by to admire his holiday lights and decorations. He has lights on outside his home from 5—9 p.m. and each night he shows a children’s movie outside for people to enjoy. Movies include mostly cartoon films such as “Frosty the Snowman,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
Pretsch has 3,000 lights adorning his house and trees.
“I put up lights every year, but this is the first year I’ve gone this far,” he said. “Next year I’m planning to do more.”
He said it took him three to four weeks to put up the decorations, with the help of Ranae Strasburg. When asked what advice the couple would have for others planning an extensive outdoor decoration plan, Strasburg had some simple words of wisdom.
“Don’t try to make it perfect, and the more colors the better,” she said.
Both Ross and Pretsch said they will have their holiday displays up until Jan. 1 for passersby to enjoy. They both also say they plan bigger displays for next year.