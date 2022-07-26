JANESVILLE—At noon Tuesday, the first day of the Rock County 4-H Fair, it would have been impossible to say which swine among the stable of portly, brown and pink barrow hogs would rise to the occasion when show judging rolled out in the evening.

Parkview Junior/Senior High School senior and 10-year 4-H veteran Tyler Kersten had a good feeling about his 260-pound spring pig, Knauf.