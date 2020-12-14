BELOIT—A hit-and-run crash that resulted in an angry man firing a gun, led to a standoff with Beloit police on Monday.
Derik J. Coleman, 21, was arrested after police responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident in the 1900 block of Cleora Drive. Police say Coleman walked back to his home on Linway Drive.
Coleman allegedly became upset, grabbed a handgun and fire a round into the air in the driveway of the home.
Responding officers convinced Coleman to peacefully surrender without incident and he was taken into custody for disorderly conduct while armed, reckless endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon (intoxicated) and operating while intoxicated-first offense.