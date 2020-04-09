BELOIT - A Beloit woman who allegedly struck a Beloit gas station in the 1800 block of Shopiere Road on Wednesday was arrested after being suspected of operating while intoxicated, according to Beloit police command staff.
Officers responded to the gas station at around 8:25 p.m. and a witness gave suspect vehicle information to police.
Police located the vehicle, driven by Dawn M. Martinez, 38, in the 1600 block of Yates Street a short time later, command staff said.
No injuries were reported and Martinez was arrested on possible charges of OWI second offense, destruction/damage to property and disorderly conduct.
