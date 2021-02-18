BELOIT—A Janesville resident was arrested Wednesday following an alleged hit-and-run crash, according to Beloit police.
Tiaunna O. Hughes, 18, was arrested after police said an altercation took place at around 7:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Afton Road. Hughes allegedly struck an unattended vehicle in a parking lot before leaving the area.
Hughes was later arrested at Riverside Park on possible charges of disorderly conduct, reckless driving, hit-and-run and misdemeanor bail jumping, police said.
No injuries were reported.