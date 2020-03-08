BELOIT—Do you have any interesting stories about the 20th century immigrants in your family? If you have a story, picture or item associated with immigration to Beloit, those with the History Harvest are looking for you.
Beloit College and the Beloit Historical Society are sponsoring an event titled “Making Beloit Home: Gathering Migration Stories,” which is scheduled for 2—6 p.m. on March 20 at the Beloit College Powerhouse. It will be held on the fourth floor. Parking is at 845 Pleasant St. For more information people can call 608-363-2187 or email harvest@beloit.edu.
History professors Ellen Joyce and Beatrice McKenzie, and retired School District of Beloit social worker Jackie Jackson are leading up the event with teaching assistants Eva Laun-Smith and Bre Partida-Castillo and students in the college’s digital history harvest course.
“It’s timely because immigration is an important issue right now. It helps make a connection between older waves of immigrants and more recent groups,” McKenzie said.
During the event students will be interviewing, photographing and taking video footage of people telling their stories and showing off their pictures and heirlooms. The information will later be compiled into a website to chronicle the story of 20th century immigration into Beloit.
Last year the History Harvest collected African-American stories and was a big success. The information collected can be viewed at
http://beloitdigitalarchives.com/HistoryHarvest/ by searching “Coming Up North: A History Harvest About Black Migration to Beloit, Wisconsin.”
One of the items collected included an identification badge of a worker at Fairbanks Morse.
“We had 100 artifacts last year, and about eight full-length oral histories,” Joyce said.
This year organizers want to include more African-American stories as well as experiences from the other immigrant groups to Beloit during the 20th century such as the Norweigan, Italian, Greek, Lithuanian and Latino.
To prepare for the event students have been reading about industries in the Midwest as well as migration patterns in the African-American community.
Beginning in the 1890s, Beloit took off as an industrial town. It was a time when entrepreneurs started to make their mark in the U.S. Big manufacturers such as Fairbanks Morse and the Beloit Corporation were in operation, McKenzie said.
While quite a bit is known about the 19th century immigrants, McKenzie said less is known about 20th century immigrants, especially in the Beloit area.
