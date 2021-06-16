SOUTH BELOIT—Visitors to the Bushnell-Wheeler Home, 542 Wheeler St., will be able to view the cornerstone from the original Beloit Public Library when they visit the historic site.
John Patrick of the South Beloit Historical Society said the original Beloit Public Library on West Grand Avenue was built in 1903 with a grant from the Andrew Carnegie Foundation. Many years later the library was moved to a larger building, the former post office on East Grand Avenue and the original library was demolished.
Patrick always had a soft spot for Beloit’s first library.
“As a child I remember the old library and have written in some of my books about my pleasant youthful times at the old building across from Field Park,” Patrick said.
Fast forward about 15 years ago and Patrick was driving on South Bluff Street when he spotted the 1,000 pound granite cornerstone from the old library. A bold “1902” date was etched on it as it rested in a woman’s yard near the dump site in South Beloit.
“It was a nice big block with a date on it,” Patrick said.
Patrick tried to convince the woman to donate it, but was unsuccessful.
“As time went by I kept thinking I would talk her into donating it and she moved and the stone disappeared,” he said.
A few years later the stone emerged on the lawn of a friend of Patrick’s, Maurice Kehoe, who also was an active member of the South Beloit Historical Society. Kehoe had purchased a house on Gardner Street with a block of stone in the front yard.
After some discussion with Kehoe, Patrick was able to get the cornerstone donated and moved to the lawn at Bushnell-Wheeler Home.
“I was lucky enough to have remembered what it was and we are all lucky to have places like the Bushnell-Wheeler Home and yard to save these parts of our history,” Patrick said.
The cornerstone has a plaque noting its origin and donation by Kehoe and has been placed near the old Eclipse Windmill.
“Now it finally arrived where people can see it,” he said. “If you do not have a place in your town to keep historical items, you lose the history of your town. That’s why we’ve got those things in the yard. Otherwise they would be gone and lost forever.”
Near its location by the Eclipse Windmill is the stone top ball on the north side of the home. It’s from the old St. Paul Railroad station.
“It too was salvaged and donated by the Arthur Palmer family,” Patrick said.
Patrick said those at the Bushnell-Wheeler Home are planning to have an open house by the end of this summer. Right now they are scouting for volunteers. Those who can paint, clean, garden, decorate or do maintenance are encouraged to contact any member of the society or Patrick at 815-389-1514.
The Bushnell-Wheeler Home has a long history in the area.
In 1850 Professor Jackson Bushnell of Beloit College admired the view of the bluff south of Turtle Creek and purchased the land. In 1856, Reverend Alexander Montgomery, the agent for the American Board of Foreign Missions, purchased the five acres on which the house stands to build a retirement home for missionaries. The home was completed and he lived there for three years before dying in 1860.
The property was deeded to the Bushnell Family and Jackson Bushnell lived there until his death in 1873. Bushnell’s family occupied the home until 1883 when it was sold to Leonard Wheeler and his son William. Wheeler was founder of the Eclipse Windmill Company, later to become Fairbanks Morse Corporation.
Wheeler lived in the home into the 1890’s, according to http://bushnellwheelerhome.com.